Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $86.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

