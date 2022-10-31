John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,333,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 252,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 67,352 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

