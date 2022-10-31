Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

