Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.