Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.74 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

