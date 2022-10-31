MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $704.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MarineMax by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.