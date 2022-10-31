Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $222.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

