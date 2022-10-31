Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

