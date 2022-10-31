Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

