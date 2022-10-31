Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,004 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.69 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

