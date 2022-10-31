Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,900 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.