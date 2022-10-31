Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,245 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 519,154 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

