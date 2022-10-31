Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Shares of TER opened at $83.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

