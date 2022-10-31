Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.88 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

