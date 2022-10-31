Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

