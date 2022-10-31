Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

