Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

