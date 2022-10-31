Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.59 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

