Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

