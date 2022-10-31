Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,345 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS opened at $88.06 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

