Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $430.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

