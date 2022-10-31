Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

