Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

