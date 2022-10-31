Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 105.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

MUSA stock opened at $317.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.98 and a twelve month high of $317.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

