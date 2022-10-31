Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $316.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $319.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

