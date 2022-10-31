Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.