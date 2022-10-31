Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.