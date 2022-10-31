Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

