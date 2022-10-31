Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 29 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.44.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $349.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.25 and its 200-day moving average is $346.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.