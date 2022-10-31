Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 475 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.