Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 18,586 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,586 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 55.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.