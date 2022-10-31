Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

