Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.6 %

DKS stock opened at $116.23 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

