Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 45,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MasTec by 742.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in MasTec by 15.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 474,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

