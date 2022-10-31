Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $13.46 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

