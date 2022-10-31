Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

