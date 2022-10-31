Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

