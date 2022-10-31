Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 18.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Primerica by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 3.6 %

PRI opened at $143.03 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

