Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $859,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $118.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

