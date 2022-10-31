Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

