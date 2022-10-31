Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 235 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

