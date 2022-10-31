Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $204,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

