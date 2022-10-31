Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

GXO opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

