Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

