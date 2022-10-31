Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

FANG stock opened at $153.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

