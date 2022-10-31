Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

