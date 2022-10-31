Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 231 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.