Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 267 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Mosaic by 992.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NYSE:MOS opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

