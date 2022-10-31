Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

