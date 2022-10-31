Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 450 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

